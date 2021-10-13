Call to build an environment-friendly modern leather industry

Video
Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Speakers called upon the government to take necessary steps to solve the existing problems of the country's tannery industry for building an environment-friendly modern leather industry.
They remarked while addressing a discussion, marking the 57th founding anniversary of Tannery Workers Union (TWU) at BSCIC Leather Industrial City in Hemayetpur, Savar on Monday afternoon.
Chaired by TWU President Abul Kalam Azad, Dr. Wajedul Islam Khan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union, attended it as the chief guest.
Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, Chairman of Bangladesh Finished Leather and Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association, Md. Mizabur Rahman, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association, Advocate Salim Ahsan Khan, Legal Counselor of Solidarity Center, Bangladesh Office, and Mahmudul Hassan Khan, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Labor Foundation (BLF) were present as special guests.
Abdul Malek, General Secretary of TWU, and other leaders delivered their speeches.
In a bid to realize their demands, the speakers made suggestions, which included taking effective steps to fully implement the Bangladesh Labor Act, 2006 and all the rules of the Bangladesh Labor Rules, 2015 regarding the tannery industry; strengthening regular inspection and supervision by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.
Other demands are: ensuring social compliance in the tannery industry and building an eco-friendly and modern leather industrial city by making waste management and CETP fully effective, necessary steps to get the Leather Working Group (LWG) certified; appropriate measures to improve the occupational health and safety of the workers; setting up of a 50-bed hospital in the leather industrial city; ensuring full implementation of maternity welfare facilities for women workers.
The demands also included implementation of minimum wage structure, announced by the government, at all factories; halting the dismissal of skilled and experienced workers; stop working through illegal contractors without registration and license; bringing the tannery industry back into the continuity of the formal sector; as per ILO Conventions No. 87 and 98, halting the interference in the freedom of workers to become members of trade unions.


