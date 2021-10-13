Video
Home Business

Oracle Cloud drawing more clients in Asia Pacific

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

An increasing number of customers in Japan and Asia Pacific are turning to Oracle Cloud to reap its strong price-performance, reliability, scalability and security and the business benefits these bring.  
Customers that have turned to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help them run their businesses in the last quarter in the region include Toyota Mapmaster, Hyundai Home Shopping, Korea Credit Bureau, Chorocmaeul, EdgeQ Inc., Carpet Court, Impos Solutions and ManagePay, says a press release.
They represent just a fraction of the strong customer demand for Oracle Cloud services worldwide that is driving today's announcement detailing Oracle's plan to expand its cloud region footprint.  As part of this, Oracle will open 14 cloud regions with new locations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.  
Upcoming cloud regions include Milan (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), Marseille (France), Spain, Singapore (Singapore), Johannesburg (South Africa), Jerusalem (Israel), Mexico, and Colombia. Additional second regions will open in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Saudi Arabia, France, Israel, and Chile.  Oracle plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.
"We have seen tremendous growth for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure over the past year," said Chris Chelliah, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Oracle Japan & Asia Pacific.  "As customers move to Oracle Cloud they are realising that not all clouds are the same.  
As well as providing by far the easiest and the fastest platform for migrating enterprise applications, there is growing recognition that adopting a multi-cloud strategy with Oracle's hybrid cloud portfolio delivers clear cloud and data economics, scale on demand, stringent security, plus the services and SLAs customers need for mission critical workloads, helping de-risk their overall cloud strategy."
What customers are saying: Carpet Court is the largest flooring retailer in Australia, with more than 200 stores.
"The reason we made the shift to OCI was 50% the technology, but the other 50% being confident that the solution aligned with our vision for growth," said Mark Hogan, CFO, Carpet Court.


