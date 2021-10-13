Video
Samsung boss goes on trial on drugs charges

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

SEOUL, Oct 12: The de-facto leader of South Korea's sprawling Samsung group Lee Jae-yong went on trial Tuesday on charges of illegally using the anaesthetic propofol, the latest legal travail to beset the multi-billionaire.
Lee -- the vice-chairman of the world's biggest smartphone maker Samsung Electronics and according to Forbes the world's 297th richest person -- is accused of having repeatedly taken the anaesthetic at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul in 2017 and 2018.
Propofol is normally a medical anaesthetic but is also sometimes used recreationally, and an overdose of the drug was given as the cause of pop star Michael Jackson's death in 2009.
Usage is normally seen as a minor offence in the South and prosecutors originally proposed fining him 50 million won ($42,000) under a summary indictment, a procedure where less serious cases do not go to court.
But the court overruled the prosecution and ordered a trial.
Wearing a dark grey business suit and a facemask, Lee remained tight-lipped as he entered the Seoul Central District Court, skipping questions from reporters.
Lee apologised to the court, Yonhap news agency reported.
"I apologise for causing such trouble and concern due to my personal matter," he told the judge.
"All this has occurred due to my shortcomings, and although it was for medical purposes, I regret it deeply," he added.    -AFP


