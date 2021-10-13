Video
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Business

Asian markets down on inflation, energy crunch worries

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

HONG KONG, Oct 12: Asian markets retreated Tuesday as investors grew increasingly concerned about a brewing energy crisis, spiking inflation, signs of a slowdown in the global economy and an end to central bank financial support.
China's ongoing crackdown on the private sector and the debt woes of the country's property giant Evergrande were also acting as a dampener on sentiment.
World markets have come under pressure in recent weeks as the reopening of economies and supply chain snarls ramp up inflation, with a rally in commodity prices a major factor.
All eyes are on the release this week of inflation data in the United States and China, with expectations for multi-high readings that will add pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy.
The Federal Reserve has already signalled it will begin tapering its vast bond-buying programme by the end of the year as it looks to prevent prices from running out of control and the economy overheating.
While the move has been widely expected for some time, consistently high inflation is increasing the likelihood that interest rates will rise as early as next year.
The Bank of England appears close to lifting borrowing costs sooner than later, while New Zealand and South Korea have already done so.
The pressure to hike is coming as energy prices rocket to multi-year or record highs as demand ramps up ahead of the northern hemisphere winter, at the same time as supplies are limited in the wake of pandemic lockdowns.    -AFP


