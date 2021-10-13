Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany unveils first self-driving train

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Germany unveils first self-driving train

Germany unveils first self-driving train

FRANKFURT, Oct 12: German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and industrial group Siemens on Monday unveiled the world's first automated, driverless train in the city of Hamburg, billing it as more punctual and energy efficient than traditional trains.
Four such trains will join the northern city's S-Bahn rapid urban rail network and start carrying passengers from December, using the existing rail infrastructure.
Other cities like Paris have driverless metros while airports often have automated monorail trains plying terminals, but those run on exclusive single tracks while the Hamburg train will be sharing tracks with other regular trains.  
The project, which Siemens and Deutsche Bahn called a "world first", is part of a 60 million euro ($70 million) modernisation of Hamburg's rapid urban rail system.
Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz said automated trains offer "a more reliable" service "without having to lay a single kilometre of new track".
"We are making rail transport more intelligent," said Siemens CEO Roland Busch, estimating that automated trains can transport "up to 30 percent more passengers, significantly improve punctuality and save more than 30 percent energy".
Although the train is controlled through digital technology and fully automated, a driver will still be present to supervise journeys whenever there are passengers on board, the companies said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Georgieva keeps IMF helm despite scandal
SAA staff on strike three weeks after flights resume
EasyJet eyes narrowing losses with recovery underway
UK unemployment eases but vacancies soar
Lufthansa pays off another $1.7b in bailout cash
Vivo debuts smartphone X70 Pro in Bangladesh
Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pak, Afghan
Stocks fall for 2nd day on continuation of profit taking


Latest News
Bangladesh performs better than Sweden in combating COVID-19: UNFPA representative
Private sector emergency operation center inaugurated at DCCI
Bangladesh would reach its destination with united efforts of all communities: Hasan
Israeli PM says to meet Putin to discuss Iran
Bangladesh's economy to grow at 6.5%, inflation to rise: IMF
HC to form 4-member interim board for Evaly
Back pain rules Mahmudullah out of Tigers warm-up game
DU students brought under health insurance scheme
Bangladesh condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia's Airport
Ctg records lowest 1.53 PC Covid-19 positivity rates
Most Read News
Bangavax sees glimmer of hope
Tech giants: Is our future in a wicked grip?
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a parallel “Shadow” economy
Rohingya repatriation: World must not take eyes off the ball
Japan boss vows to fight for WC place against Australia
Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top
Afghanistan: Dilemma of international politics?
Army Chief  inaugurates the Army Aviation Forward Base
11 deaths, 599 new cases
EU fades in Western Balkans, Russia, China fill voids
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft