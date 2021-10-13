ADB to assist LGED in implementing urbanisation project



Outgoing ADB Bangladesh Country Director Manmohan Parkash (right) meets LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam at the latter's office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.

The newly appointed ADB Country Director Edimon Ginting and the outgoing Country Director Manmohan Parkash said this after meeting LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam at his office on Monday, said a Ministry press release.

They informed the minister that the lending agency would provide both financial and technical assistance to the government for implementing such huge operations which aims to reach all the amenities of cities and towns at village level.

Terming ADB as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, the LGRD minister mentioned that the ADB has been playing a big role in Bangladesh's infrastructure development, economic and social sector.

He also hoped that the ADB would continue their support to Bangladesh in future.

Tajul thanked the outgoing President Manmohan Parkash for supporting the government's strides towards development. Besides, he hoped that the newly appointed ADB Country Director would take necessary measures for extending all-out cooperation to Bangladesh.

Local Government Division Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed and other high officials of the Ministry were present, among others, on the occasion. -BSS







