Ten EU states back France in UK fishing row

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

PARIS, Oct 12: France and 10 other EU members called on Monday for a common front against Britain over its handling of a row with Paris over post-Brexit fishing licences in its waters.
Countries including Germany, Spain and Italy  joined the French in condemning the British response as "incomplete and inappropriate".
Their statement came after a meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers in Luxembourg -- and a week after France called for more pressure to be applied to Britain in the dispute.
Britain has refused to grant all the fishing licences sought by French boats as part of a post-Brexit access deal, leaving Paris furious and fishermen worried for their livelihoods.
French Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin welcomed Monday's statement and said the French and European response to Britain's position would be made public in the second half of October and could include retaliatory measures.    -AFP


