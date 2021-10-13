‘Bangladesh priority country to Rosatom for its N-power plant’



ROSATOM Director General Alexey Likhachev

Alexey joined the installation work of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) of RNPP along with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday from Ishwardi, Pabna the site of RNPP to implement the Bangladesh's dream to become a proud nation of nuclear energy club member in South Asian country after India and Pakistan.

"I want to ensure the People's Republic of Bangladesh that implementation of RNPP is one of the most important jobs for Rosatom and a matter of absolute priority," he said on Sunday at RNPP site. However, the Russian State Atomic Engergy Corporation, ROSATOM is providing the support in implementing the country's maiden nuclear power plant.

The plant will have two power units with an electrical capacity of 1,200 MW each. Power Grid Company will install new distribution lines from the nuclear power plant, the commissioning of the unit is expected in 2023-24. The total cost of implementing the RNPP is estimated at $12.65 billion. Russia is about to provide $11.38 billion as a loan for the project which is 90 percent of the total estimated cost of the RNPP.

Laying utmost emphasis on the security issues, Alexey said RNPP is their top priority and they are also working on the social development in the neighborhood areas of the plant.

"We understand how Bangladesh is waiting for this new, powerful and eco-friendly source of energy with a big hope. Nuclear power station will be able to meet up a significant part of the energy demand in the country. The power station will create not less than 20,000 new jobs, will expedite economic development and increase GDP by 2 per cent. All these together will develop the standard of quality of life of the people," he said.

RNPP designed and built by the engineering division of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia, will consist of two such VVER-1200 reactor power units, the life cycle is expected to be 60 years, with the possible extension of service life of another 20 years. Uranium-235 will be fueling the RNPP reactors.

Focusing on the human resources issue, the ROSATOM boss said by 2022, over 1,500 Bangladeshi specialists will have training in Russia. I hope that they will come back home not only with the advance knowledge in the field of science and technology, but also a fond memory, that will further strengthen Russia-Bangladesh friendship.

Construction of a nuclear power plant is a complex job which requires enough time and plenty of human resources. There is a saying in Bangladesh, "You can't cut a tree with a single strike". At this moment, more than 28,000 people are working at the site and 11 Russians and 10 foreign (mostly Indian) subcontractors are working there, the Rosatom top boss said.







