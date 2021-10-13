Video
‘Walton has become the domestic electronics industry leader’

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam accompanied by WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed inspecting Walton manufactured compressors at Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Monday.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam accompanied by WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed inspecting Walton manufactured compressors at Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Monday.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said Walton had been playing a prominent role in boosting local export-oriented industries and has become the leader of domestic electronics industry.
One or more products of the company are now being used in every household of the country. This is a great success not only of Walton but also of Bangladesh, the State Minister said.
The government has been providing all necessary assistances to boosting the local manufacturing industry, he said and assured of updating the public procurement rules for giving priority to the domestic industries during government's purchase.
The State Minister made the remarks after visiting Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Monday. During his visit, Dr Shamsul Alam witnessed the commendable progress of the domestic hi-tech goods manufacturing industry.
Earlier in the morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director and also Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed as well as Director Sabiha Jarin Orona welcomed the state minister at the factory complex with flower bouquet.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur Abul Kalam, WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's DMD Liakat Ali, WHIL's Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Sirajul Islam, Firoj Alam, Yusuf Ali and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Directors Zahidul Islam, Shahjada Salim, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Mohasin Ali Molla and Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous were also present.
After the visit, the state minister said, Walton factory was very neat and clean. The factory establishments are built up in environment-friendly manner. The ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant) is kept run.
WHIL's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, the electronics industry, is another potential export sector as like the ready-made garment industry. The government has been working with the vision of reaching the list of developed countries by 2041. Achieving the SDG Progress Award by the Prime Minister is proved that we are on the right track to achieve that goal. Along with government, Walton is strongly committed to implementing the eighth and ninth goals of the SDG plan.  
After reaching the Walton factory, the state minister for planning enjoyed a corporate video documentary and then he visited Walton's well-equipped product display center and the manufacturing units of refrigerators, metal castings, compressors, air conditioners, LED televisions, computer-laptops, mobile phones and elevators.


