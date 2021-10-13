Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Stock market needs to play crucial role to achieve SDG’

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Correspondent

Discussants have suggested that the country's stock market, insurers and pension funds need to play a significant role in achieving the target of sustainable development goal (SDG).
They were discussing at a virtual seminar titled 'Sustainable Finance in Bangladesh: Strategies and Options for Implementation' in the capital on Monday.
"Bangladesh has a target to achieve the SDG within 2030, and it is not far away. We will have to depend on the stock market, insurers and pension fund as the banking sector cannot supply the long-term finance," said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam.
President of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) organised the seminar to observe World Investor Week 2021. BAPLC President Azam J Chowdhury chaired the programme attended by business leaders and top officials of both the bourses.
The BSEC Chairman said the securities regulator is working for making the bond market, mutual funds and secondary stock market vibrant. In his speech, the BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed emphasised proper audit of the listed companies' financial statements.
"We need the listing of more companies to expand the size of the country's capital market. And proper audit of the companies' financial statements is also important for the market," Ahmed said.
He said the companies' listing should be five times to turn the market cap to GDP ratio into 100 per cent within next 5-7 years. "The stakeholders especially the issue managers should work to bring more companies having good fundamentals," said the BSEC Commissioner. Ahmed.
More than 5200 companies are listed with Indian Stock Exchange while the number is 750 in Vietnam. On the other hand, the number of companies listed with the country's stock exchanges is only 388, including 37 mutual funds.
BSEC Commissioner also said the listed companies are required to publish authentic price sensitive information in an effort to restore investors' confidence and increase good governance.
Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman said the country needs around Tk 78.920 trillion within 2030 to fulfill the target of SDG. "The banking sector is facing difficulties with high non-performing loans. In that case, the stock market can play an important role to meet demand of the SDG," he said.
In his speech, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Chairman Asif Ibrahim laid importance on the role of money market and stock market to address environmental, social and corporate governance issues through their financing.
The chairman of ACI Ltd. Anis Ud Dowla said green bonds can ease the target of SDG. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md. Jasim Uddin, , Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ms. Nihad Kabir also spoke at the event among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Georgieva keeps IMF helm despite scandal
SAA staff on strike three weeks after flights resume
EasyJet eyes narrowing losses with recovery underway
UK unemployment eases but vacancies soar
Lufthansa pays off another $1.7b in bailout cash
Vivo debuts smartphone X70 Pro in Bangladesh
Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pak, Afghan
Stocks fall for 2nd day on continuation of profit taking


Latest News
Bangladesh performs better than Sweden in combating COVID-19: UNFPA representative
Private sector emergency operation center inaugurated at DCCI
Bangladesh would reach its destination with united efforts of all communities: Hasan
Israeli PM says to meet Putin to discuss Iran
Bangladesh's economy to grow at 6.5%, inflation to rise: IMF
HC to form 4-member interim board for Evaly
Back pain rules Mahmudullah out of Tigers warm-up game
DU students brought under health insurance scheme
Bangladesh condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia's Airport
Ctg records lowest 1.53 PC Covid-19 positivity rates
Most Read News
Bangavax sees glimmer of hope
Tech giants: Is our future in a wicked grip?
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a parallel “Shadow” economy
Rohingya repatriation: World must not take eyes off the ball
Japan boss vows to fight for WC place against Australia
Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top
Afghanistan: Dilemma of international politics?
Army Chief  inaugurates the Army Aviation Forward Base
11 deaths, 599 new cases
EU fades in Western Balkans, Russia, China fill voids
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft