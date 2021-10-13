VAT, service charge must be quoted separately in price tag: NBR

Consumers cannot be charged value added tax (VAT) at checkout anymore. The VAT included price of a product needs to be written on the price tag from now on. The VAT department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently issued the order in this regard.

It wants to highlight the point just to help customers know how much they are paying for a product as price and how must VAT with the price, NBR officials said

According to NBR sources, the price of the product, VAT and supplementary duty (if applicable) should be written separately on the product to give customer a clear idea about it.

The order states that the price receipt needs to contain details of goods or services, quantity and VAT and supplementary duty. The price should also be displayed in Bangladeshi currency.

For example, the food menu in most restaurants and fast-food shops does not list the prices with VAT included. In most cases, VAT is written on the menu individually.

If the price of a food item is Tk100, a 10 percent VAT is written additionally, meaning the consumer pays Tk110 for the item. According to NBR new instruction the price shown on the menu will include the VAT, so that the customer understands how much they are paying. In this case, the menu will show Tk110.

Meals include 10 percent VAT in AC restaurants or fast-food shops and 7 percent VAT in non-AC restaurants. A 7.5 percent VAT on clothes is applicable for big showrooms while 5 percent VAT is added for online shopping.







