Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:10 AM
World should provide sufficient resources to conserve biodiversity

Environment Minister in UN Biodiversity Conference

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said Bangladesh is a biodiversity rich country with the people traditionally conserving biodiversity generations-after-generations. But, their efforts have been jeopardized by the frequent climate change related events.
Biodiversity conservation efforts are not getting the momentum, because the amount and sources of funds are not enough. Bangladesh has been pressing to enhance the capacity of GEF, GCF and other multilateral sources
of funds to mobilize and provide sufficient resources towards fast-track support to conserve biodiversity in the vulnerable countries, like Bangladesh.
The Environment Minister said this joining virtually from his official residence at the "Roundtable B: Closing the Financing Gap and ensuring the means of implementation" in High-Level Segment 2020 United Nations Biodiversity Conference held in Kunming, Peoples Republic of China titled "Ecological Civilization-Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth" on Tuesday (Oct 12, 2021).
The Environment Minister said towards implementation of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, Bangladesh stresses on the allocation of at least USD 800 billion per year that is about 1% of global GDP. Out of this amount, at least 400 billion per year should be allocated for the Biodiversity Conservation in the developing countries. As a biodiverse country, Bangladesh would uphold the implementation of the convention and three objectives towards achieving the "2050 vision: living in harmony with nature."
Shahab Uddin told World Leaders that Bangladesh has signed CBD in 1992, ratified in 1994, ratified Biosafety Protocol in 2004 and signed Nagoya Protocol in 2011. Protection and improvement of environment and biodiversity is now one of the Fundamental Principles of state policy of Bangladesh, as stated in our Constitution. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has globally been applauded for her outstanding contribution towards environmental conservation, sustainable development and climate change. Under her leadership, Bangladesh is one of the few countries that enacted Bangladesh Biological Diversity Act in 2017.



