Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:10 AM
HC rejects Helena Jahangir’s bail

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Helena Jahangir, a businessperson and an expelled member of Awami League's women affairs
committee in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The virtual HC vacation bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Badiuzzaman rejected her bail petition that was filed on Monday seeking bail in the DSA case.
The HC said in the order that the petition was not placed properly.
Senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna, former Additional Attorney General Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Adv Syed Fazle Elahi appeared for Helena Jahangir while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed and Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Basjir Ullah represented the state.
During the hearing, Helena's lawyer ZI Khan Panna told the HC that in the case there is no specific allegation against his client.
On the other hand, DAG Dr Md Bashir Ullah opposed the bail plea saying that specific allegations were made against her in the case.
After rejection of the HC order, Helena's lawyer told journalists that they would file a fresh bail petition before the HC after its reopening.
The HC will reopen on October 20 after the vacation.
Helana Jahangir needs bail in the case as she secured bails in three cases earlier.
On July 30, Rapid Action Battalion-1 (RAB) filed the case against Helena with Gulshan Police Station for spreading invectives and abusive comments against ministers and government high-ups using digital platforms.
On September 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes rejected Helena's bail plea.
On the night of July 29, RAB arrested Helena from her Gulshan residence, four days after she was removed as member of AL sub-committee on women affairs.
The elite force seized foreign liquor, illegal walkie-talkie sets, casino equipment and deer skins during the four-hour raid on her home.
Later another raid was conducted at Joyjatra IPTV station in Mirpur and it was sealed after recovering illegal equipment.
Later the court placed Helena on a 17-day remand in four cases.


