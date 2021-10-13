Single Point Mooring to start next year

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: The Single Point Mooring (SPM) of the State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) at Moheshkhali is expected to go on operation on August in 2022 next.

Sharif Hasnat, Project Director of SPM told the Daily Observer that the Buoy of the SPM has been manufactured in China under the supervision of Netherlands expert. It is expected to arrive in Chattogram in the next month of November.

Blue Water, a Holland firm has manufactured the SPM and pipeline under the supervision of a Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL).

The project includes

construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and installation of 220 km long double pipeline with financial assistance of Chinense Exim Bank.

After the installation of the SPM, the huge petroleum carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. But under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

BPC sources said, though the project was scheduled to be completed on August this year, only 70 per cent of the project has so far been completed. So, there is no alternative to extend the time for the project.

Sources said, a total of 193 km long pipeline has already been installed. BPC management said that the pandemic had hampered the works of the project. So, the scheduled time for completion has been extended for one year more.

Presently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take only 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of taka 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports 65 million tons of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly as a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

As per project proforma, 110 km long double pipeline from Deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site will be installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

The 110 km long pipe line will be installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

17 km long pipeline from deep sea to Moheshkhali point has been installed at 36 inches while from Moheshakhali to Chattogram ERL site is 8 inch diameter pipeline.

The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both. The 74 km long off-shore installation include from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then 36 km long on-shore installation includes from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.

The installation works of 220 km long double pipeline had started at the end of 2019.

The estimated cost for the SPM project is around Taka 6568.27 crore.







