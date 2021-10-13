Khaleda hospitalised



BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is brought to Evercare Hospital in the capital from her Gulshan residence in the capital for medical check-up on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The BNP chief reached the hospital around 4:15pm, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Later, she was admitted to the hospital as per doctors' advice, said Khaleda's medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chief has been undergoing multiple health check-ups at the hospital.

"The medical board formed earlier for her treatment, led by Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, will continue her treatment," Zahid added.

On April 27, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until June 19 for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.

On September 19, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term.

It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending

her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.

The BNP chairperson's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope. -Agencies









