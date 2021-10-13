Former home boss Babar sentenced to 8 yrs in jail

Video
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Special court in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced Lutfozzaman Babar, the former state minister for home during the BNP government, to eight years' imprisonment for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 7.5 crore.
Judge Md Shahidul Islam of Special Judge Court-7 delivered the verdict in presence of Babar.
The court sentenced him to three years of imprisonment under section 26(2) and five years under section of 27 (1) of the Anti Corruption Act.
The court also fined him Tk10, 000, in default of which he has serve three more months in jail.
Before the verdict, Babar was produced before the court from jail.
On October 4, the court fixed the day of judgement on completion of arguments of both the prosecution and defense lawyers.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with Ramna Model Police Station on
January 13 in  2008 against Babar for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 7.5 crore.
ACC Deputy Director Rupok Kumar Saha, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against Babar to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on July 16 in 2008.
The trial court accepted the charges against Babar on July 23, the same year. The court framed charges against him on August 12 of 2008. The court recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses.
Following the order of framing charge, Babar filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the lower court.
After the hearing, the HC stayed the trial proceedings of the case and issued a rule asking ACC and the government to explain why the case proceedings against Babar should not be scrapped.
On March 17 of 2017, the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim heard the matter and lifted the stay order and asked the lower court to finish the trial proceedings in six months.
Babar was sentenced to 17 years' rigorous imprisonment on October 30, 2007 for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.
He was also sentenced to death in the 10-truck arms haul and August 21 grenade attack cases.
Babar was elected to parliament twice from Netrokona-4 constituency during 1991-1996 and 2001-2006. He was appointed State Minister for Home Affairs as the youngest member of the Khaleda Zia's Cabinet.
The former junior home minister Babar was arrested on May 28 in 2007 by Joint forces of military controlled government and from then he has been in jail.


