Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Six kidney traffickers arrested in city

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion arrested 6 people of a gang involved in kidney trafficking through 'contact on Facebook'.
Khandakar Al Moin, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director, told a press briefing at the RAB media centre on Tuesday, "Around 100 low-income and poor people of the country became victims of the kidney trafficking gang,"
The arrested persons were identified as Shahrier Imran Ahmed, 36, admin of two Facebook pages -- Bangladesh Kidney and Liver Patients Chikitsa Seba and Kidney Liver Chikitsa Seba, Mehedi Hasan, 24, Saiful Islam, 28, Abdul Mannan, 45, and Tajul Islam, 38.
"The ring leader Shahriar, who is already
accused in six other cases over illegal organ trafficking, used to run the two Facebook pages," Moin added.  The gang also ran their operations in three separate groups.
"The gang mainly operated through two Facebook pages named - Bangladesh Kidney O Liver Patient Chikitsa Seba and Kidney Liver Chikitsa Seba
The elite force came up with the information after arresting five persons, for their involvement in the illegal kidney trade, during overnight drives at Joypurhat and Dhaka Norda area. The RAB official said they arrested them upon receiving complaints from the victims.
During primary interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they used to take Tk 15 to Tk 20 lakh from each kidney recipient while they promised each donor Tk 3 to Tk 5 lakh. But, after successful transplantation of the organ, they used to swindle the donors and pay even less, Moin said.
One of the victims told RAB that he was forced to donate his liver in India when his kidney did not match the recipient there.
"They also arranged several kidney transplants in Bangladeshi hospitals," he said preferring anonymity.  The RAB Director said the gang has 15 to 20 members who worked in three groups.
One group used to target wealthy patients, needing kidney transplant, through the Facebook pages, another group located the donors, while the third prepared fake documents.
The gang has close relations with another group operating in the neighbouring country, he added.  The gang has been active for 10 years and used various means to swindle people, the RAB added.


