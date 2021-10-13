14 C-19 deaths, 543 new cases in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 14 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The total death tally stands at 27,713. During the 24 hours, 543 new cases were detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,563,501.

Besides, 701 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.55 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,525,168, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.35 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 23,155 samples.

Among the deaths, six died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Among the 14 deceased, 10 were men and four women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,760 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,953 were women.

Around 36.91 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 18.29 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.87 million lives and infected more than 239 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 216.38 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







