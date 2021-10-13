HC to form board today to evaluate Evaly’s liabilities

The High Court (HC) will constitute a four-member board today to evaluate the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly whose top officials are now in jail on charges of frauds with their customers.

The HC may form the board consisting of a former judge, a chartered accountant, a secretary and a lawyer.

During a hearing on a petition, the virtual vacation HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam made this remark on Tuesday.

Md Farhan Hossein, a customer, who has not got a washing machine from Evaly yet ordered 5 months ago, filed the petition with the HC bench.

Lawyer Barrister NM Masum and Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.

A day before of the hearing all documents related to the e-commerce platform were submitted to the HC as per its September 30 order.

On September 30, the same HC bench asked the

Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms to submit all documents of e-commerce platform Evaly Limited by October 12.

Lawyer Sayed Mahsib Hossain, who argued for the petitioner, said the HC will form a committee to assess the liabilities of Evaly and monitor its activities.

On September 22, the same HC bench imposed a ban on the sale or transfer of e-commerce platform Evaly's movable and immovable property.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why e-commerce platform Evaly would not be liquidated.

On September 16, Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested for a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk 121 crore while they owe more than Tk 1,000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promised delivery within 7 to 45 days. Many buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers were also bounced because of insufficient funds in Evaly's bank account.





