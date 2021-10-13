Video
Moosa, wife, son interrogated

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Detective Branch (DB) of police of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) interrogated Moosa Bin Shamsher, controversial businessman, his son and wife over their alleged involvement with money embezzlement of Moosa's former law adviser Abdul Quader Chowdhury alias Quader Majhi.
Quader was earlier arrested for fraudulence by
using a fake identity of an additional secretary of the Public Administration Ministry.  
Moosa along with his family went to the DB office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at 3:25pm, said Deputy Police Commissioner Moshiur Rahman,
DB sources said Quader had embezzled a large amount of money for the past 14 years using his fake identity. He was finally arrested along with three others from Mirpur on 7 October.  
Detective police on Thursday arrested four people, including Abdul Quader Chowdhury, his wife Sharmin Chowdhury Chhoya.
Two others were identified as Office Manager Shahidul Alam and Office Assistant Anisur Rahman.
Abdul Quader, who does not have any legal source of income, has two houses in Gazipur area and also has a huge amount of money in his numerous bank accounts, Moshiur Rahman said.
According to the police, the real name of the 10th class passer is Abdul Quader Majhi. Chowdhury was posing as a boatman as a strategy of cheating when he had come to Dhaka.
"After the arrest of Quader, a picture with Musa bin Shamser was found from him. Quader told DB officials he was Musa Bin Shamser's legal adviser.
During the operation, a check of Tk 20 crore was found in Moosa's name, said Mashiur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Detective Police.
"We wanted to talk to the two of them about all these issues," the senior official said, adding that Quader had reached an agreement with Musa's wife.


