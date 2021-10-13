C-19 vaccination of 12 to 17yr-old students to start this week

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme for students between the ages of 12 and 17 will start this week.

Khurshid Alam came up with the disclosure after the handover ceremony of the Survivors Kit of the DGHS on Tuesday.

The Director General said, "The vaccination centres for children and adolescents will be different from general vaccination centres. According to the capacity, 21 centres have been identified at the district and city corporation level across the country. Pfizer vaccines are being prepared for inoculation of school children at these centres. Hopefully, we can start vaccination this week."

Initially, the DGHS has planned to start vaccination programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre at Agargaon in the capital.

The Director General hopes, "In this case, we will be able to vaccinate many students together. We have to get the place first and there is also the issue of manpower. 700 to 800 nurses will be employed to vaccinate the students. The list of school students will be provided by the educational institution. We will provide them with detailed information on the 'Surokkha' app."

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of the DGHS, said, "Since the Pfizer vaccine has to maintain cold chain, places will be identified in the capital Dhaka and outside where it will be possible to maintain the appropriate cold chain of vaccine as well as vaccinate a large number of students properly."







