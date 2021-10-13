DU students to come under health, life insurances





Dhaka University authorities have decided to bring regular students under the health insurance and life insurance schemes.

From now on, students will have the opportunity to receive healthcare at various listed hospitals with an annual premium of only Tk 270.

This information was given in a notification sent from the public relations office of the university on Tuesday.

According to the notification, students have to pay a one-time annual premium of only Tk 270 at the time of admission every year. In addition, students of the current academic year, who have not been able to pay the annual premium during admission, can deposit the premium

by logging on to the website (https://student.eis.du.ac.bd) and clicking the Health Insurance button.

After depositing the money the students will get a deposit receipt of insurance premium. In case of claiming insurance benefits, the premium deposit receipt should be attached with the required documents.

The notification further said that every student will get a maximum insurance benefit of Tk 50,000 per annum in case of hospital admission. Of this, a maximum of Tk 5,000 per day will be available for cabin / ward rent, hospital services, surgical expenses, doctor's consultation fees, medicines and examination bills while in the hospital.

Besides there will be an annual allocation of Tk 10,000 for each student to seek treatment in the outpatient department. In this context, the notification said that, there is an annual allocation of Tk 10,000 for each student in the field of outpatient treatment. This will include the cost of outpatient examinations and a maximum of Tk 500 per prescription for a specialist doctor's consultation fee.

Students are required to contact the offices of their respective departments / institutes for insurance related work. All the terms and conditions related to insurance can be found on the Website of Dhaka University https://www.du.ac.bd. From this website students can collect Claim Form and Guarantee of Payment (GOP) Request Form.

However, if a student exceeds the age limit of 28 years then insurance benefits will not be available for them.







