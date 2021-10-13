No vacancy but another wave of promotions in Civil Service on way

Despite no vacancy, the government is likely to promote the Civil Service officials of three tiers elevating their ranks to additional secretary, joint secretary and deputy secretary from the ranks of joint secretary, deputy secretary and senior assistant secretary.

To elevate the ranks of joint secretaries and deputy secretaries to additional secretary and joint secretary, the Superior Selection Board (SSB), led by the Cabinet Secretary, has already started series of meetings for examining the career of eligible officials.

At the same time, the Public Administration Ministry has already written to all ministries, divisions and other departments for sending the lists of eligible and interested officials up to Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 28th batch intending to get an elevation in their ranks.

Along with the regular batches, promotion deprived (left out) officials would also be considered during the promotion likely to be given within this October and upcoming month of November.

During the period, some additional secretary level

officials would also be elevated to the rank of secretary against available vacancies.

Regarding the initiative of promotion, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told this correspondent that it's a regular process. Some officials of the administration have already achieved eligibility of getting a promotion. Work has started to promote them to the upper ranks after scrutinizing their performances. "However, it's hard to say the exact number."

At present, some 504 additional secretaries have been working in the administration against 212 posts, 595 joint secretaries against 502 regular posts and 1,969 deputy secretaries against its approved posts of 1,324 regular posts. The rests have been working as supernumerary officials.

Though the admin cadre officials have been enjoying facilities of supernumerary posts, none of the officials of other 25 cadres are getting the scope. As a result, frustration has been prevailing among other cadre officials as most of their batch mates are being elevated to upper ranks.

According to PA Ministry sources, there is no regular secretary in four ministries while two more secretaries will start post retirement leave (PRL) within October. Of them, Planning Commission Secretary Jainul Bari will start PRL on October 15, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rawnak Mahmud on October 25. The six offices would be filled up soon with promotees.

Some of the retired secretaries and outgoing secretaries have been trying to get an extension in the services through contract. They are lobbying to the high ups and government policymakers for convincing them to allow an extension. But, it's not yet confirmed that they would get or not.

A number of additional secretaries, who are in the list of starting PRL in a short time, have expressed their frustration to this correspondent preferring anonymity as they might have to miss the chance of further elevation in the service before concluding their jobs.

According to PA Ministry officials, the SSB has started its scrutiny process for elevating to the ranks of additional secretaries and joint secretaries on August 31. In the process, names of more than 300 joint secretaries and 800 deputy secretaries were taken into consideration.

The senior assistant secretaries up to BCS 28th batch and the promotion deprived officials off all other batches are being considered for the elevation.

According to PA Ministry officials, the officials, who don't have adequate numbers and accused of breaching service conducts or involvement with corruptions, would not be considered for the promotion. The authorities have been asked to send list excluding those from the lists.





