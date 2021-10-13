Video
Hindu widows to get rights to husbands’ properties

HC releases full text of verdict

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has released the full text of the verdict ruling that Hindu widows will have the rights to all properties of their husbands.
According to Hindu Women's Right to Properties Act, 1937, the widows not only have rights in their husband's homestead but also in both agricultural and non-agricultural lands that belonged to their husbands, the HC said.
"Properties mean all kinds of movable or immovable properties, homesteads, agricultural land, cash money or any other sorts of assets," the HC observed, adding that the Hindu widows will also get the right to sell the lands for legal necessities during their lifetime.
The HC bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury released the 22-page verdict on September 30, confirmed Barrister Nafiul Islam, a lawyer of a party in the case.
Earlier, on September 2 last year, the same HC bench delivered the short verdict after concluding a hearing on a civil revision petition filed by a Jyotindranath Mondal from Haliagram village in Khulna's Batiaghata upazila, challenging a lower court verdict.



