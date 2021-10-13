Video
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:09 AM
College girl dies after setting herself on fire

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

A student of Azimpur Girls School and College on Tuesday succumbed to severe burn injuries she had suffered three days ago at her Dhanmondi house.
Ishita Yeasin, 19, died at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, where she was brought on Saturday night with 80 per cent of her body burnt, said Dr. Partha Shankar Paal, resident medical officer of the institute.
She reportedly poured kerosene on her body before setting herself on fire, according to the family members.
Ishita was preparing to appear before HSC examination this year.
She lived with her parents along with her two brothers in the Government Laboratory School quarter in the city's Dhanmondi area.
Parents had no idea about why their daughter, the eldest of the three siblings, took to this extreme step of taking her own life.
However, Ishita's uncle Mizanur Rahman, said she might have got upset after her mother beat her younger brother to discipline the siblings about study. She set her on fire after the incident, he
said.     -UNB



