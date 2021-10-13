Video
Eid-e-Miladunnabi procession in Ctg on Oct 20

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 12: A procession of Holy Eid-e- Miladunnabi (PBUH) will be brought out on October 20 under the management of Anjumane Rahmania Ahmadiyya Sunni Trust at Chittagong.
The procession will be led by Hazrat Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah of Alia Kaderia Sirikot Sharif.
Secretary General of the Anjumane Rahmania Ahmadiyya Sunni Trust Muhammad Anwar Hossain addressed the remarks at a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 12) afternoon.
The organizing committee hoped that millions of people will gather in the procession like every year. Due to the global epidemic participators in the processions from outside districts is being discouraged. Under the management of Anjuman these processions have been going on in Chittagong since 1984.
The procession will start from Kaderia Syediya Tayabiya at Alamgir Khanka adjacent to Jamia Ahmadiya Sunnia Alia Madrasa in Muradpur on 12th of Rabiul Awal (October 20) at 8am.
It includes Bibirhat, Muradpur, Mirzapul, Katalganj, Alikhn Mosque, Chawkbazar, North-East Side of Parade Ground, Chandanpura, Nawab Sirajuddaula Road, Didar Market, Dewan Bazar, Andarkilla, Momin Road, Kadam Mubarak, Cheragi Pahar Circle, Chittagong Press Club, Qazir Dewri, Almas cinema hall, WASA Circle, GEC circle, 2 no gate and will return to the field of Jamia Ahmadiya Sunnia Madrasa. Milad mahfil, Johar prayers and dua will be held there.
Principal of Jamia Ahmadiya Sunnia Alia Madrasa Allama Mufti Syed Muhammad Ashiyar Rahman, Additional Secretary of Anjumane Rahmania Ahmadiyya Sunnia Trust Muhammad Samsuddin, Chairman of Press and Publication Secretary Kazi Shamsur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Advocate Moshaheb Uddin Bakhtiyar, Maulana Abdullah, Saber Ahmad, Mohammad Ershad khatibi and others were Present at the press conference.


