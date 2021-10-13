Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Soaring commodity prices

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Suddenly prices of most daily essentials, including chickens, eggs, onions, sugar, gas, flour and milk, and many more has increased at an alarming rate. Broiler chicken price has shot up from Tk 120 to Tk 190 per kg, soybean oil from Tk 110 to Tk 160, coarse pulses from Tk 60 to Tk 100 and prices of almost all vegetables have increased by Tk 5 -10. Because of this sudden and irrational price hike of daily necessities low-income people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. From paying house rent to buying food, reality for fixed or limited income earners is changing all for the worse.

According to a survey conducted by the non-governmental organisation BRAC- between 31 March and 5 April this year in 64 districts of the country - the rate of extreme poverty has increased by 70 per cent. Around 14 per cent people had no food at home. Among them are a large number of day labourers, construction workers and rickshaw pullers.

However, though the pandemic is fast coming under control, Bangladesh economy has not recovered so fast.

Steady income for millions of commoners has taken a nosedive. Therefore, unemployment rate is also higher than the pre-pandemic times. Under these circumstances, low income people are grappling to survive. In addition, the recent price hike has worsened their precarious condition.

Supposedly, members of syndicates have begun their dubious price manipulating practices, just before the festival of Saradiya Durga Puja. In Bangladesh, once the price of a commodity increases it never goes down to the previous level and people get used to this hiked price. Therefore, our price control regulatory bodies must deter it with an iron fist.

Evidently, the unscrupulous syndicates have become involved in market manipulation. Local wholesale and retail traders must not have any valid reason to increase price of necessary commodities, since there is no lack of stocks and supplies of these items, except a few. Hence, this price hike is unexpected and unacceptable. The importers and local traders must refrain from making a quick buck from hard-hit consumers.

The point, however, when daily commodity markets do not function in accordance to ethical business practices, the government must come down heavily on importers and traders - compel them to operate rightly - thus busting the market manipulating syndicates everywhere.

But sadly, the government is precisely failing to do that year after year. However, in order to keep the market stable, the government needs to ensure stockpiling and supply of daily commodities, especially kitchen market essentials. TCB should be proactive in this regard. If the supply of goods is stable, importers and traders will not be able to raise prices arbitrarily by creating an artificial crisis.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soaring commodity prices
MoU on UN’s engagement at Bhasan char signed but...
Onion market in a mess
Govt likely to sign loan agreement with JICA: A welcome move
BRRI’s new type of high yielding rice promising
Banking sector cursed by default loans
Efficient waste management missing
Mismanagement eats up another project


Latest News
Bangladesh performs better than Sweden in combating COVID-19: UNFPA representative
Private sector emergency operation center inaugurated at DCCI
Bangladesh would reach its destination with united efforts of all communities: Hasan
Israeli PM says to meet Putin to discuss Iran
Bangladesh's economy to grow at 6.5%, inflation to rise: IMF
HC to form 4-member interim board for Evaly
Back pain rules Mahmudullah out of Tigers warm-up game
DU students brought under health insurance scheme
Bangladesh condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia's Airport
Ctg records lowest 1.53 PC Covid-19 positivity rates
Most Read News
Bangavax sees glimmer of hope
Tech giants: Is our future in a wicked grip?
Pandora Papers: Revelation of a parallel “Shadow” economy
Rohingya repatriation: World must not take eyes off the ball
Japan boss vows to fight for WC place against Australia
Panama upset USA in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top
Afghanistan: Dilemma of international politics?
Army Chief  inaugurates the Army Aviation Forward Base
11 deaths, 599 new cases
EU fades in Western Balkans, Russia, China fill voids
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft