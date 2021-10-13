Video
Letter To the Editor

Nomophobia: Silent epidemic

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Dear Sir
According to psychiatrists, nomophobia is another name for the user's excessive concentration with the mobile phone. The prevalence of nomophobia has increased so much over time that it is now almost impossible to classify its symptoms. Although nomophobia is more common in young people, it is now a widespread problem in young and old alike.

This digital addiction, which is as horrible as drug addiction, has become an epidemic in the silent society of today. Mobile phone is an extraordinary discovery of science. Its positive use has reduced the geographical distance, while its negative use has increased the distance of person to person. Many children and adolescents today are completely isolated from the outside world and have built their own world centering their mobile phones. In some cases, the mobile addiction of the parents affects the child's mind. Mobile addiction of children and adolescents is being created by direct or indirect persuasion. In many cases, children and adolescents engage in various immoral activities to raise money for various online games. Nomophobia harms us directly and indirectly.

If we want to get rid of it, should give priority to reading books in spare time, playing in the open field, gardening, giving time to your children as a parent, reading the newspaper, chatting with friends, telling stories, singing or any other hobby.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

