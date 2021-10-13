Muhibullah’s assassination and Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya repatriation is a long overdue. During the pandemic the efforts for repatriation got slowed down. The implementation of bilateral agreement has not got enough momentum in the last two years. As a result the efforts of sending them back to Myanmar in near future have bit the dust.



Muhibullah, an acclaimed leader of Rohingyas was allegedly killed by the anti-repatriation forces. Muhibullah was leading Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH). He was the celebrated Rohingya leader in the camps of Bangladesh due to his efforts of convincing the Rohingyas to go back to their lands and other peace efforts.



His idea of repatriation was not welcomed by his own people, who are engaged in drug and human trafficking in the first instance. Secondly, sending the Rohingyas back to their homeland won't benefit the agendas of Myanmar Military Junta or National Unity Government. According to the law enforcing agencies in the camps, there are Rohingyas who might be working as conspirators in connection with Myanmar government in this murder.



As a linchpin, Myanmar military junta has taken over the power in Myanmar after coup in February accusing the national election as fraudulent. Also they haven't stated any solid statements regarding the repatriation. On the other hand, NUG has settled Rohingya repatriation and recognition as their main agendas. In these agendas they proposed, a) they are willing to take back the Rohingyas b) NUG will provide them national identity c) NUG will provide them job and education and d) the perpetrators of ethnic cleansing will be executed.



For the initiation of punishment, NUG has even accepted the jurisdiction of International Criminal Court over Myanmar. Unfortunately the coup took over their power of working as a government in Myanmar. It has several reasons. Repatriation and execution of the perpetrators (mainly the members of Military junta) has topped the table.



Some experts opine that, NUG has used Rohingya repatriation as an ace to accumulate international support and recognition as a member and representative of Myanmar government at United Nations General Assembly. To that effect, NUG is successful in establishing their stance at UNGA and they have achieved popular acceptance and approval to continue their seat through their ambassador at General Assembly. UN credentials according to their nine members' panel decided to retain the earlier appointed ambassador by the NUG at UNGA by rejecting the plea of new ambassador by Military junta.



The plea was rejected after a report from the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar. They say, for a state administration council's recognition an administration has to pass three tests; a) whether the council has effective control over the territory or not b) whether their government is of democratic legacy and c) whether they concur to international laws. Myanmar's military junta fails the test unarguably.



On the other hand, NUG has a good democratic legacy, elected parliamentarians and respect towards international laws. Hence, SAC-M advises not to give recognition to military junta. But practically, the country is in the control of military junta government. Repatriation under the government is nowhere feasible nor practicable under the present UNHCR practice. UNHCR handbook discourages repatriation during the militarized regime or when the country is going through political unrest. According to UNHCR handbook repatriation during conflict requires, a) informed decision by the refugees b) country of origin supports it c) the country of origin assured non-militarized peaceful and non-political return of the refugees, and d) humanitarian mandate is respected by the parties.



Military junta fulfils none of these above stated attributes. Contrarily, the leader who was supposed to accelerate the repatriation has been shot dead. The murder serves the purposes of both entity, the military junta and NUG. Military junta will utilize UNGA's non-recognition and this murder for not initiating the repatriation. Whereas amidst huge international support, NUG may use this murder as a backlash to implement repatriation, if they get recognition emphasizing on the brutality of Rohingyas with their own people. As allegedly the murder was committed by the armed group of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. ARSA is claimed to be reason by Myanmar government for the cleansing operations and torture before the influx in 2017.



On a different aspect, Muhibullah's leadership and negotiation has brought US and China in the same conclusion of not recognizing military junta at UN credentials of nine countries. In the absence of the acclaimed leader, the repatriation, which would have been executed after the affirmation of Myanmar's seat at UNGA, will not see light of implementation in the forthcoming days. Also it will be very hard for Bangladesh government to motivate the leaderless Rohingyas for repatriation. Lastly, Muhibullah was the voice against armed groups, drug and human traffickers in the camps and a voice for repatriation. His assassination will give birth to fear and trauma to the Rohingyas in presence of ARSA and other armed groups. In no way, it will benefit their will to return.

The writer is a lecturer, Department of Law, Feni University













