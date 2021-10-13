Sramik League’s 52nd founding anniversary observed in districts



Wreath being placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon on Tuesday to mark the 52nd founding anniversary of Jatiya Sramik League. photo: observer

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the organisation, politically tied to Bangladesh Awami League (AL), in 1969.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Kishoreganj, Patuakhali, Naogaon and Mymensingh.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a colourful rally was brought out in the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sramik League office at Akrampur in the town.

District Unit President of Jatiya Sramik League ABM Sirajul Islam presided over the meeting.

District Jatiya Sramik League General Secretary (GS) Abul Hossain Akanda, Office Secretary Emdad Hossain, Publicity & Publication Secretary Anisur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Unit President of Sramik League Dulal Mia and Kishoreganj Municipality Sramik League President Abdul Al Mamun, among others, were also present at the programme.

PATUAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Sramik League office premises in the district town at noon.

A rally was also brought out from New Market area, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held here.

District GS of Jatiya Sramik League Mizanur Rahman Mizan, among others, spoke at the meeting.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Dhamoirhat Upazila Unit Sramik League brought out a rally from its office at around 10:30am.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the upazila parishad premises.

Earlier, a dua mahfil was organised at Sramik League office in the town.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Unit President of AL Alhaj Deldar Hossain, its GS Principal Md Shahidul Islam, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali, Dhamoirhat Municipality Mayor Aminur Rahman, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana, Upazila Mohila AL President Anzu Ara, Upazila Sramik League President Abdul Hamid and its GS Anwar Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: In this connection, different programmes were organised in Haluaghat Upazila.

The day began with hoisting up national and party flags at the AL office in the upazila.

Later, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the upazila town in the morning.

Haluaghat Upazila Acting AL GS Principal Abdur Rashid, AL leader Md Shahidul Islam Shahid and former president of Upazila Sramik League Abdur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time. The 52nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League was observed across the country on Tuesday amid much enthusiasm.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the organisation, politically tied to Bangladesh Awami League (AL), in 1969.To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Kishoreganj, Patuakhali, Naogaon and Mymensingh.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, a colourful rally was brought out in the district town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sramik League office at Akrampur in the town.District Unit President of Jatiya Sramik League ABM Sirajul Islam presided over the meeting.District Jatiya Sramik League General Secretary (GS) Abul Hossain Akanda, Office Secretary Emdad Hossain, Publicity & Publication Secretary Anisur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Unit President of Sramik League Dulal Mia and Kishoreganj Municipality Sramik League President Abdul Al Mamun, among others, were also present at the programme.PATUAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Sramik League office premises in the district town at noon.A rally was also brought out from New Market area, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held here.District GS of Jatiya Sramik League Mizanur Rahman Mizan, among others, spoke at the meeting.DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Dhamoirhat Upazila Unit Sramik League brought out a rally from its office at around 10:30am.Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the upazila parishad premises.Earlier, a dua mahfil was organised at Sramik League office in the town.Dhamoirhat Upazila Unit President of AL Alhaj Deldar Hossain, its GS Principal Md Shahidul Islam, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Azahar Ali, Dhamoirhat Municipality Mayor Aminur Rahman, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana, Upazila Mohila AL President Anzu Ara, Upazila Sramik League President Abdul Hamid and its GS Anwar Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: In this connection, different programmes were organised in Haluaghat Upazila.The day began with hoisting up national and party flags at the AL office in the upazila.Later, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the upazila town in the morning.Haluaghat Upazila Acting AL GS Principal Abdur Rashid, AL leader Md Shahidul Islam Shahid and former president of Upazila Sramik League Abdur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.