Two killed in road mishaps in two dists

Two people including a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Patuakhali, in two days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: An assistant of a truck driver was killed and another injured when the vehicle hit a roadside tree in Ukhiya Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Tayeb, 20, a resident of Satkania Upazila in Chattogram.

Eyewitnesses said a Cox's Bazar-bound goods-laden truck hit hard a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering in Hijlia area under Rajapalong Union at around 4am, which left Tayeb dead on the spot and its driver Mohammad Hasan injured.

Being informed, firefighters from Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said the station officer Imdadul Haque.

The injured was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital while the body handed over to Ukhiya Police Station (PS), the official added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A woman was killed in a road accident in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akhter Khanam, 50, wife of late Nazrul Islam, a resident of Gachhani Village under Bashbaria Union in the upazila. She was an assistant teacher of Banglabazar High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Akhter Khanam along with her son Tariqul was returning home from the upazila town at noon riding by a motorcycle.

However, she fell from the motorcycle accidentally in front of Government Abdur Rashid Talukder College in Char Hosnabad area on the Dashmina-Barishal Highway at around 1:15pm, which left her seriously injured.

Injured Akhter Khanam was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Md Jashim Uddin Sarker declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.





