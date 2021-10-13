Video
Home Countryside

Three jailed for catching hilsa defying ban at Kawkhali

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Oct 12: Separate mobile courts in two days jailed three fishermen in different terms in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
A mobile court here on Monday sentenced a fisherman to one year in jail for catching mother hilsa in the Kocha River in Kawkhali Upazila.
The jailed person is Rubel Sheikh, 30, son of late Bazlur Rahman, a resident of Kumirmara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The mobile court was led by Kaukhali Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Jannat Ara Tithi.
According to the mobile court sources, the upazila administration and fisheries department conducted a joint operation on Monday from morning till noon at different places of the Kocha and Sandhya rivers as part of the hilsa conservation drive. Kawkhali police and Naval Police arrested Rubel from Pangasia area in the Kocha River then.
At that time one thousand meters of current net and a boat were also seized seized.
Earlier, two fishermen in the upazila on Sunday were sentenced to one month in jail for catching fish during the ongoing fishing ban.
The jailed persons are Rabuil Islam, 18, and Alauddin Ali, 22, residents of Chirapara Village in the upazila.
They were arrested from the Sandhya River in the upazila in the afternoon while catching hilsa.
Later, a mobile court led by Kawkhali Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi sentenced them.
During the drive, around 500 metres of current net were also seized and, later, burnt down.


