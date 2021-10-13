Video
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Countryside

Couple found dead in Netrakona

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA,   Oct 12: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife in Madan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased were identified as Nanu Mia, 48, a resident of Balali Village in the upazila, and his wife Meraj Akter, 35.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Fakhrul Islam said the couple's minor son opened the door of the house in the morning after the neighbours called the couple several times. They then found Meraj Akter lying on the floor in a pool of blood and Nanu Mia hanging from the ceiling.
Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monirul Haque said they are waiting for a investigation team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police from Mymensingh. Upon the CID's team arrival, the bodies will be recovered and sent those to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the ASP added.


