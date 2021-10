A discussion meeting was organized at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium







A discussion meeting was organized at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day-2021. Fisheries and Live Stock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the meeting as chief guest. Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity and Gono Sakhota Avijan jointly organized the programme. photo: observer