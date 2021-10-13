Covid-19: 17 more people die, 43 more infected in 15 districts

A total of 17 more people died of and 43 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 15 districts- seven districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Mymensingh and Pirojpur districts, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 more people died of and 23 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Eight more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Naogaon, and one from Rajshahi, Natore, Sirajganj, Tangail and Chapainawabganj districts each.

Some 84 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Earlier, five people died of the coronavirus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, and one from Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts each.

Some 104 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,593 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday.

He said of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, four in Bogura, three in Chapainawabganj and Natore each, two in Joypurhat and Pabna each, and one in Naogaon districts.

A total of 1,666 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 94,449 people have been cured from the lethal virus with 16 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

MYMENSINGH: Four more people died of the coronavirus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Dr Md Mohiuddin Khan Moon, the focal person of the Covid unit of MMCH, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

He said all of the deceased who died at the MMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Mymensingh while one from Jamalpur and Sherpur districts each.

Some 92 patients, including 6 in ICU, are now undergoing treatment at the MMCH.

Meanwhile, some 10 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Mymensingh Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 195 samples were tested in the past 24 hours where 10 people found positive for the virus.

During the last 24 hours, 10 new patients were admitted to the Corona unit of MMCH while 24 have been recovered from the virus.

PIROJPUR: Four more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,286 here.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Monday morning.

A total of 83 people have died of the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 5,151 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: Six more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Sunday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 45,081 here.

Meanwhile, no death cases were reported here in the last 48 hours.

A total of 679 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 230 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 109 in Patuakhali, 97 in Barguna, 91 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

A total of 213 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning where four people found positive for the virus.

Of them, three are in Barishal and one in Patuakhali districts.

In the last 24 hours till Saturday, two more people tested positive for the virus here.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,023 in Barishal including 10,043 in the city, 6,119 in Patuakhali, 6,833 in Bhola, 5,281 in Pirojpur, 3,897 in Barguna and 4,608 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 78 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 48 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 42,831 in the division with the recovery rate of 95.10 per cent.











