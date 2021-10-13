Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan

JERUSALEM, Oct 12: Israel formally agreed Tuesday to double the amount of freshwater it provides to neighbour Jordan, one of the world's most water-deficient countries.

The agreement is proof that "we want good neighbourly relations," said Karine Elharrar, Israel's minister of infrastructure, energy and water resources.

Elharrar travelled to Jordan for a signing ceremony between representatives to the Joint Water Committee that manages bilateral water relations. This capped an arrangement first announced in July.

The two countries agreed then that Israel would sell 50 million cubic metres of water a year to Jordan, doubling what it already supplies.

"This represents the largest water sale in the history of the two countries," said Gidon Bromberg, Israel director of the regional environmental group EcoPeace Middle East. -AFP