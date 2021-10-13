Cleric Sadr wins Iraq vote, former PM Maliki close behind

BAGHDAD, Oct 12: Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an Iraqi election on Monday, increasing the number of seats he holds in parliament, according to initial results, officials and a spokesperson for the Sadrist Movement.

Two days after Iraq's legislative election, pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim parties and armed groups on Tuesday denounced early poll results suggesting waning support as "manipulation" and a "scam".

Sunday's parliamentary election -- the fifth in the war-scarred country since the US-led invasion and overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 -- was marked by a record low turnout of 41 percent.

Parties representing Iraq's Shiite Muslim majority have dominated Iraqi politics since the aftermath of the invasion, but early results from Sunday's vote deepened a rift between powerful factions within that camp. -AFP







