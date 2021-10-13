Video
Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (C) attends a mass gathering to pay their respects to the 9 people who lost their lives when a car ran over protesting farmers on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri, in Tikunia Village on October 12, 2021. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by mowing them down in an SUV, was taken to the Crime Branch office by the UP Police for interrogation. This comes a day after the court sent Mishra in three-day police custody.    photo : AFP


