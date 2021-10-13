Russian gas disputes loom over EU-Ukraine summit

KIEV, Oct 12: EU leaders meet Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has fiercely opposed a new gas pipeline that bypasses his country and increases Europe's energy reliance on Russia.

European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are heading to Ukraine as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. Ukraine's years-long war with Russian-backed separatists and reform efforts will also be on the agenda, but the gas crisis is likely to be at the forefront of talks.

Ukraine -- in conflict with Russia since Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea -- wants to ensure it will remain a key transit country and Zelensky has spoken out against Nord Stream 2, a Baltic Sea pipeline set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline, which is still awaiting approval from a German regulator, diverts supplies from an existing route through Ukraine and is expected to deprive Europe's ally of an estimated one billion euros ($1.1 billion) annually in transit fees from Russia.

On Tuesday, Michel and von der Leyen will try to reassure Zelensky, a European official said on condition of anonymity. They will insist on the European commitment to "of course" guarantee "the role of Ukraine as a gas transit country", the official told reporters.

No major advances are expected, however. Ahead of the summit, the EU on Monday imposed sanctions on eight officials accused of targeting opponents of Russia's seizure of Crimea. Critics have accused Moscow of intentionally limiting gas supplies to Europe and driving up prices in an effort to hasten the launch of Nord Stream 2, a claim Russia has denied.

President Vladimir Putin stressed last week that his priority was not to put Ukraine "in a difficult position", but to be an "absolutely reliable partner" of Europe in the energy market. At the same time the Kremlin chief said that Ukrainian gas pipelines had not been repaired "for decades" and ramping up supplies via the post-Soviet country could lead to "negative consequences." -AFP











