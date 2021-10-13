Kim vows to build 'invincible military', blames US for tensions

SEOUL, Oct 12: North Korea's leader vowed to build an "invincible military" in the face of what it says are hostile policies from the United States, state media report. Kim Jong-un added that weapons development was for self-defence, and not to start a war.

Kim made the comments at a rare defence exhibition while flanked by a variety of large missiles. North Korea has recently tested what it claims to be new hypersonic and anti-aircraft missiles. The South meanwhile has recently tested its own submarine-launched weapon.

In his speech at the Self-Defence 2021 exhibition held in the North's capital, Pyongyang, Mr Kim addressed the military build-up in the South and said that North Korea did not want to fight its neighbour. "We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty," he said.

Kim, surrounded by an array of military hardware including tanks, accused the US of stoking tensions between North and South Korea. He said there was "no behavioural basis" to make North Korea believe that the US was not hostile.

Kim blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy. The "wrong judgment and acts" of the US meant instability could not be resolved, he said in an address to the "Self-Defence 2021" display.

Analysts say North Korea is seeking to normalise its status as a nuclear power.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it has no hostile intent towards Pyongyang, but Kim said: "Its behaviours provide us with no reason why we should believe in them. -AFP





