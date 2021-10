The Pumawari Tusuy group performs for the crowd gathered in the park









The Pumawari Tusuy group performs for the crowd gathered in the park at the first Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day Ceremonial Celebration in Newton, Massachusetts on October 11, 2021. October 11 is a federal holiday to mark Columbus Day, but the day was also officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day following a proclamation by US President Joe Biden. photo : AFP