Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:06 AM
Violence gyres in Kashmir, 5 militants killed

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Government forces killed five suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir, police said Tuesday, a day after militants shot dead five soldiers.
It comes as the restive territory -- contested by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan -- is hit by a string of civilian shootings, with seven killed last week in attacks claimed by anti-India militant group The Resistance Front (TRF).
Police said the five men were killed in two separate incidents in the southern Shopian area of the Muslim-majority region. Three of those killed were members of the TRF, police alleged, saying one of them was responsible for the death of a street hawker last week.
Kashmir's top army officer, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, said the military operations were not connected to the civilian killings. "I would not like to connect these operations with any of the events that took place in Srinagar or elsewhere," Pandey told reporters.
It comes after five soldiers were killed Monday in a mountain pass near the Line of Control (LoC) dividing the area from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It was the deadliest attack on military forces in the area since a 2013 ceasefire along the LoC was renewed in February.    -AFP


