Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

LONDON, OCT 12: England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount said on Monday it was special to see his name included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

But the 22-year-old insisted he is just getting started after a year in which he helped the Blues win the Champions League and England reach a first major tournament final since 1966.

"It was special. To see that and to be alongside those names is obviously a dream," Mount told reporters ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday. -AFP





