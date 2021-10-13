Video
Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, OCT 12: England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount said on Monday it was special to see his name included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.
But the 22-year-old insisted he is just getting started after a year in which he helped the Blues win the Champions League and England reach a first major tournament final since 1966.
"It was special. To see that and to be alongside those names is obviously a dream," Mount told reporters ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday.    -AFP


