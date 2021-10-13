Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK

LONDON, OCT 12: Afghanistan's junior female football team and their immediate families are set to relocate to Britain from Pakistan after recently escaping their homeland, the UK government said on Monday.

"We are working to finalise visas to the Afghanistan women's football team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly," a government spokesperson said.

The team of around 35 young footballers, mostly teenagers, and their families -- totalling around 130 people -- just missed the hurried British airlift from Kabul in August, according to a UK-based charity helping them.

The squad were able to flee in small groups to Pakistan "with the assistance of some very brave people on the ground in Afghanistan", said Jonathan Kendrick, chairman of the ROKiT conglomerate, whose foundation is providing assistance. "From a humanitarian perspective, there was simply no option," he said in a statement, noting they were "in a hugely dangerous, life-threatening, position should they not find a way to leave Afghanistan". -AFP









