Barca’s Ronald Araujo suffers hamstring injury

BARCELONA, OCT 12: Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with Uruguay, the La Liga giants said Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman's men have been badly hit by injuries this season and losing Araujo, who has played every game this term, will be another blow.

The 22-year-old Araujo was injured during Uruguay's 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Argentina on Sunday.

The Catalan club are struggling on and off the pitch. They sit ninth in La Liga and lost both their first two Champions League group games. -AFP













