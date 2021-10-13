|
Icc men's t20 world cup
|
Qualifier
Oman
Oman, the co-hosts of the event, are very balanced side and doing well in T20 cricket. They will engage with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scottland.
Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan
Matches of Oman:
17 Oct - v PNG
19 Oct - v BAN
21 Oct - v SCO
Super 12
New Zealand
Blackcaps are one of the favourite sides in Group-2 of the Super 12 round, will face India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two of the qualifying teams.
Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Reserves: Adam Milne
Matches of New Zealand:
26 Oct - v PAK
31 Oct - v IND
3 Nov - v B1
5 Nov - v A2
7 Nov - v AFG