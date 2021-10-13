Video
Icc men's t20 world cup

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Icc men's t20 world cup

Icc men's t20 world cup

Qualifier
Oman

Oman, the co-hosts of the event, are very balanced side and doing well in T20 cricket. They will engage with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scottland.

Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan


Matches of Oman:
17 Oct - v PNG
19 Oct - v BAN
21 Oct - v SCO




Icc men's t20 world cup

Icc men's t20 world cup

Super 12
New Zealand  

Blackcaps are one of the favourite sides in Group-2 of the Super 12 round, will face India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two of the qualifying teams.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves: Adam Milne

Matches of New Zealand:
26 Oct - v PAK
31 Oct - v IND
3 Nov - v B1
5 Nov - v A2
7 Nov - v AFG


