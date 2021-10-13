

Icc men's t20 world cup

Qualifier Oman

Oman, the co-hosts of the event, are very balanced side and doing well in T20 cricket. They will engage with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scottland.



Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan





Matches of Oman:

17 Oct - v PNG

19 Oct - v BAN

21 Oct - v SCO









Icc men's t20 world cup

New Zealand



Blackcaps are one of the favourite sides in Group-2 of the Super 12 round, will face India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two of the qualifying teams.



Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee



Reserves: Adam Milne



Matches of New Zealand:

26 Oct - v PAK

31 Oct - v IND

3 Nov - v B1

5 Nov - v A2

7 Nov - v AFG











Oman, the co-hosts of the event, are very balanced side and doing well in T20 cricket. They will engage with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Scottland.Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram KhanMatches of Oman:17 Oct - v PNG19 Oct - v BAN21 Oct - v SCOSuper 12New ZealandBlackcaps are one of the favourite sides in Group-2 of the Super 12 round, will face India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and two of the qualifying teams.Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim SoutheeReserves: Adam MilneMatches of New Zealand:26 Oct - v PAK31 Oct - v IND3 Nov - v B15 Nov - v A27 Nov - v AFG