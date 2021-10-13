

Tigers' to wear retro jersey in WC









The World Cup kits for Bangladesh National Cricket Team had been unveiled on Monday at a city hotel. The jersey will retrospect early 2000s kits. In the primary kits red lines on both the arms is used on deep bottle green body while secondary kits is predominantly red with bottle green on the lower part of the body. Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round and will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21. photo: Courtesy