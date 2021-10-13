Bangladesh, Nepal engaging in 'do or die' match today



Bangladesh national football team busy in practice on Tuesday in Male, Maldives. photo: BFF

Bangladesh boys are in dying need of full three points from this match to qualify for the final. If they fail, there will be no option for them but facing humiliating elimination from the group round.

The event which is known as the 'football world cup of South Asian region' is being played in a round-robin system for the first time in history. For such a format, the equation to play the final is quite different from that of the past events.

Only the two top teams of the group round will get tickets to the final.

Since the Lankans were already eliminated losing three of the four matches, they are out of calculations now.

Among the existing opponents, the Maldives which is also the defending champion of the event is leading the point table with six points and two goals while the Nepal team is right behind it also with six points and one goal difference.

India, on the other hand, is in third place with five points while Bangladesh is in fourth place with four points.

In the latest FIFA ranking, Nepal is 168th while Bangladesh is 189th. In papers, Nepal is 21 ranked ahead of the opposition.

In the seven-team South Asian region, Nepal is fourth while Bangladesh is sixth.

Ahead of the heart-throbbing match, fans of both Bangladesh and Nepal are going through old records. In the recent past, both the opponents faced each other twice in November last year. There, they experienced a goalless tie in the first engagement while Bangladesh won the last one by 2-0.

Bangladesh boys played the first three matches within a few hours and that was why the coach allowed them two days break before resuming practice and the boys had practised hard for last three days for this match. The team officials said that the boys are ready to face Nepal and they all are willing to get the full three points from this match and confirm the final. Let's see what they can do today in the match!



