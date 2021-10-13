Video
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 7:04 AM
2 die of dengue, 182 hospitalized in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients died due to dengue and 182 more people were hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 143 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 39 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 20,518 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 12. Among them, a total of 19,522 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 916. Of them, 742 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 174 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 80 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 11 in October so far.
Among 20,518 infected, 2,321 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 10 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.



