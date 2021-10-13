Video
Home Back Page

Death Of JnU Teacher

Writ for Tk 15cr compensation from Square Hospital

Published : Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Tuesday with the High Court (HC) seeking Tk 15 crore as compensation from Square Hospital claimed for the death of Sayeeda Nasrin Bably, an Asstt Prof of History Department at Jagannath University (JnU) died of dengue while undergoing treatment at the hospital on July 7.
The writ petition also sought HC directives to investigate the JnU teacher's death, allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital authority and the doctors.
Besides, it prayed to the HC to bring the responsible people were involved with the negligence.
Barrister Aneek R Haque filed the writ petition on behalf of Yousersif Mahmud Barnav, a 5-year-old child of Sayeeda Nasrin Bably.
On July 7, Sayeeda Nasrin Bably, 35, passed away while undergoing treatment in Dhaka's Square Hospital. She was on life support.
Bably was admitted to the hospital with dengue fever on June 20. The next day she was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. Her condition continued to worsen and later she was put on life support.
She had been a teacher at JnU for seven years.







